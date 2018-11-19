Christmas light displays and parades across East Texas

EAST TEXAS, (KLTV) - There will be several Christmas light displays and parades happening across East Texas.
ATHENS - The Christmas Park- Land of Lights - (Loop 7 and Patterson Road Athens, Texas) - Opens Nov. 10 - Jan. 3 (6pm till 10pm)
BULLARD - Bullard Annual Christmas Parade (Downtown Bullard, Texas) - Date: Dec. 3
GREENVILLE - Greenville Annual Christmas Parade - Date: Dec. 7 @ 6pm
HENDERSON - Christmas Parade (Heritage Square downtown) - Date: Nov. 29 @5:30pm
JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Annual Christmas Parade (Commerce & Patton Street) - Date: Dec. 6
JASPER - Christmas Parade (Downtown Jasper) - Date: Dec. 6 @ 5:30pm
LINDALE - Christmas in Lindale (Picker’s Pavilion) - Date: Dec. 1
LUFKIN - Main Street Lufkin Christmas Parade - Date: Nov. 26
NACOGDOCHES - Nine Flags Christmas Festival (Downtown) - Date: Dec. 1 @1pm
TYLER -
SantaLand (11518 Interstate 20 WTyler, Texas 75706) - Opens Nov. 1 - Jan 4th
Up in Lights- Drive Through Light Park (12880 County Road 192 Tyler, TX 75703)
Nov. 23- Dec. 9 (fri/sat/sun @ 6pm)
Dec. 14- Dec 25(everynight @6pm)
Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade (Downtown Tyler) - Date: Nov. 29 @ 6-9pm
WHITEHOUSE - 2018 Christmas Parade & Christmas in the Park - Date: Dec. 1 @ 10am- 4pm
Let us know of any other Christmas light displays or parades we may have missed. Email us so we can work to add it to the list.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.