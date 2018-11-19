Brian Bowen sues Adidas, associates over corruption scandal

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, South Carolina's Brian Bowen plays around with teammates before an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, in Columbia, S.C. Former Louisville and South Carolina play Brian Bowen II has sued Adidas and several associates caught up in the college basketball corruption scandal alleging federal racketing violations that cost him the chance to develop his game. Bowen’s lawsuit was filed Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in U.S. District Court in South Carolina. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File) (Sean Rayford)