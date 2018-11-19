Police: Athens woman dies from gunshot wound

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - An Athens woman died from a gunshot wound Sunday evening.
According to officials with the Athens Police Department, April Nicole Taylor, 30, of Athens was found shot in a north Athens neighborhood sometime before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived at the residence in the 1000 block of Third Street, they found bystanders performing CPR on Taylor who was unresponsive.
Taylor was transported to a Tyler hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries. An autopsy has been ordered, according to officials.
Officers interviewed several witnesses at the scene. A suspect in the shooting has not been identified.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Athens Police Department Detective Wesley Hoover at 903-675-5454.
