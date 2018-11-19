Article of clothing reportedly causes apartment fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A smoldering piece of clothing was found at the scene of an apartment fire in Longview.
On Monday, Longview fire responded to the scene of a reported apartment fire at the Driftwood Apartments on Fourth Street. A lot of smoke was reported to coming from the apartment.
When firefighters entered the apartment, they found an article of clothing on fire near a chair.
According to officials, crews were able to quickly put out the flames.
Crews are now airing out the apartment and clearing the smoke so that they can enter the apartment and assess any damages. The apartment managers are to enter nearby apartments in order to assess any possible smoke or water damage as well.
At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.