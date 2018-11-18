Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A cold front is currently pushing through the area so expect light to moderate scattered showers as the front pushes past you. For our northern counties, mostly the I 20/I 30 corridor, highs should only reach into the mid-50s and skies should start to clear out later this afternoon. For central counties and Deep East Texas, you just might see 60 degree temps before the front finally reaches you. After the front passes through East Texas, we’re expecting to see cloudy skies and scattered showers lingering behind the front for central and deep East Texas counties for the rest of the day today and into the first half of Monday before finally clearing out by late afternoon. Monday will be chilly with highs only reaching into the lower to mid-50s. Tuesday rebounds well with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching near 60. An upper-level disturbance is expected to bring rain back to the forecast for the PM hours of Wednesday and possibly even early on Thanksgiving, but currently, it is looking like the skies will clear out by noontime Thursday. Thanksgiving will stay dry after 12 PM, before seeing another surge of showers entering East Texas later on Black Friday. A cold front will pass through the area late Friday into early Saturday morning reinforcing much drier air to help keep our weekend mostly dry with partly to mostly sunny skies.