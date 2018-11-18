Reptile pet show in East Texas

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - If it’s scaly, creeps, slithers or crawls, it’s on display at an exotic pets show in Longview this weekend.
The ‘Herps’ exotic reptile and pets show is going on at the Maude Cobb activity center.
Dozens of species of pythons, lizards , frogs and even 'hedgehogs' are on display by breeders who enjoy the critters as pets.
Herpi-tology is the study of reptiles and amphibians, animals that have become trendy pets over the past decades.
The show continues Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.
