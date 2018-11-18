Painting found in Romania studied as possibly stolen Picasso

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, the empty space where Henri Matisse' painting "La Liseuse en Blanc et Jaune" was hanging, right, is seen next to a painting by Maurice Denis, center, and Pierre Bonnard, left, at Kunsthal museum in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Romanian prosecutors are investigating if a painting by Pablo Picasso taken from a museum in the Netherlands six years ago has turned up in Romania it was reported on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Four Romanians were convicted of stealing Picasso's "Tete d'Arlequin" and six other valuable paintings from the Kunsthal gallery. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) (Peter Dejong)