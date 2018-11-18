Florida man tried to steal vending machine from apartment complex, police say

MIAMI (WSVN/CNN) - Police are searching for a man seen on surveillance video pushing a vending machine into an elevator and taking it from the first floor up to the eighth.
The man was allegedly trying to steal from the vending machine. Police say the machine was found with damage to its money slot.
"He was quite brazen, and he was all caught on camera," said Kenia Fallat with Miami Police. "What he wanted to do was either take the money or also take the vending machine.”
Surveillance video shows the suspect carefully maneuver the big machine from a corner on the first floor of Miami’s Dominion Tower apartment building in May.
After three minutes of scooting the machine inch by inch, the suspect manages to push the machine full of food onto the elevator and takes it from the first floor to the eighth.
"When he got to the eighth floor, he pushed it into the hallway, and it appears that he was intending to take the money that was inside the vending machine,” Fallat said.
Police say the man was unsuccessful in retrieving either money or food from the machine. He then left the scene.
A security guard noticed the vending machine missing from the first floor and, upon investigating, discovered it on the eighth.
Police are searching for the man seen in the video. They believe he is in his 50s or 60s.
