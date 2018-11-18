Family remembers motorcycle fatality victim

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -Family and friends are remembering an East Texas man killed in a motorcycle-car accident Friday night.
Family members confirm that 28-year-old Benandre Wilson was killed when his motorcycle struck a car that had pulled out in front of him.
It happened on Gilmer road near Heritage street.
Friends and family held a motorcycle ride today at the site of the accident in Wilson's memory.
"We want to remember him as the person he was. Full of life, caring, supportive. Mostly I'd say more than anything a good father," says Wilson's cousin, Christopher Nichols.
Investigators say there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash, which is still under investigation.
