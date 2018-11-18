Democrat Cisneros nabs GOP House seat in Southern California

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Gil Cisneros, a Democratic candidate who is running for a U.S. House seat in California's 39th District, speaks during a campaign stop in Buena Park, Calif. Cisneros captured a Republican-held U.S. House seat in Southern California on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, capping a Democratic rout in which the party picked up six congressional seats in the state. Cisneros had been in a tight battle with Republican Young Kim for the seat held by retiring Republican Rep. Ed Royce. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File) (Chris Carlson)