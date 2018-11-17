Rhinestone-wearing pigeon found in Arizona; search underway for owner

PEORIA, AZ (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) – The search is on for the owner of a pigeon decked out in a bedazzled vest.
"They’re rhinestones, so is he Liberace or the Rhinestone Cowboy? I haven’t figured that one out yet,” said Jody Kieran, who runs a nonprofit bird rescue.
A woman found the pigeon on her patio Sunday and turned him over to Kieran, who’s never seen a bird like him before.
"After doing this for 20 years, this is the first time that I've had one come in that was actually wearing an outfit,” she said. “It was more hysterical than anything."
The pigeon is missing a few rhinestones, but judging by his calm behavior, Kieran is sure he’s someone’s missing pet.
Another clue is in the vest itself, which serves the practical purpose of catching and holding bird droppings.
"We have a label. So, somebody purchased this for him and put it on. He didn't put it on himself," Kieran said.
