Rahabillitated bald eagle release back into wild

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The much-anticipated day came today for an East Texas wildlife expert, as she released a healed bird of prey back into the wild.
Raptor rehab specialist Beverly Grage had tried to release a male bald eagle several weeks ago, but realized it wasn't ready for re-introduction to the wild.
After caring for the bird for a few more weeks, Grage and a Texas game warden took the raptor to a remote area in Harrison county where the bird could return to it's natural habitat.
Grage gets no federal or state funding for what she does; rehabilitating birds of prey through donations and her own money.
