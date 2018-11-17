‘Purple for Preemies’ raises awareness in downtown Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Dozens of people gathered in downtown Tyler on Friday to raise awareness for premature babies.
Latashiana Wade was at Friday’s walk after losing her son prematurely a year and a half ago.
“He would’ve been two years old on March 10,” Wade said. “March 12 will be two years that he’s been gone.”
Wade says her son changed her life, and she’s here today because of him.
“Our goal is to bring awareness to the seriousness of premature birth in our city and county,” Tecora Smith, local WIC Director, said.
Smith says the goal is to equip people in the community with the knowledge and information they need.
“We want to link our moms and families to the services that are actually available to them and ensure our babies see their first birthday," Smith said.
A first birthday that some babies never get to celebrate; their families are now taking the hurt and using it to raise awareness.
“If I can share my story and be a part of something and make a difference, then that means more to me,” Wade said.
