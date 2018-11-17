TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear skies are expected for the rest of the day/night today and the temperatures will continue to remain fairly mild until the early morning hours when it will be fairly cool. Lows in the middle 40s overnight tonight. Partly Cloudy skies are expected for our Saturday with highs nearing 70 degrees. The cold front we have been chatting about is right on schedule for Sunday morning. Scattered showers will be possible as well as cool temperatures. Highs should only recover into the middle to upper 50s on Sunday. Mostly Cloudy skies on Monday and a few showers possible over the southernmost counties. Partly Cloudy skies are expected from Tuesday through Black Friday. Only a few showers will be possible over the southern counties once again on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Thanksgiving is looking a bit better now. Partly Cloudy and mild is the forecast, not only for Thanksgiving but for Black Friday as well. Have a great weekend!