Longview firefighters reunite with child they saved

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - It was a special honor for some East Texas firefighters who were invited to the adoption ceremony of a little girl whose life they had saved two years earlier.
Longview firefighters joined the family of 2-year-old Olivia Adamson at a November adoption ceremony.
“I mean she is 100 percent healthy and everything is great,” said Lt. Raymond Blalock with the Longview Fire Department.
However, this happy ending all started as a life saving emergency two years ago when Olivia’s mother went into labor and there were problems.
"Once the baby was delivered, it was apparent to everybody that there was a problem," said firefighter Heath Horton.
“We quickly realized we had a child birth, and we were on the side of the road. The baby was premature, and initially not breathing,” Blalock said.
The firefighters went into lifesaving mode.
“In the back of your mind, you’re thinking the worst thing, that you’re not going to be able to do anything. We cleared the airway and stimulated her, and we all heard what sounded like a little mouse squeak,” Horton said.
“We didn’t have much hope until we heard that first cry,” Blalock said.
She was delivered early, weighing only 2-point-7 pounds, but Olivia was alive because of their efforts.
“I wondered about her ever since it happened. It will pop up in my mind, ‘I wonder what happened to her,’” said firefighter Colin Whitley.
Two years later, little Olivia is all firefighters ever wanted her to be.
“She’s just a happy baby, and it’s wonderful to see that,” Whitley said.
The Adamsons invited the firefighters to the special moment in all of their lives.
“Most high that you could have in the fires service. I don’t know that we can top that one. Hopefully, we’ll be a little part of her life,” Blalock said.
“All little kids like fire stations, maybe we can have some fire station birthdays,” Horton said.
