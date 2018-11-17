Local hair salon vandalized, police searching for suspect(s)

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Tyler hair salon was shot at early Saturday morning and now police are investigating.
It happened at Shear Decadence hair salon off South Fleishel Avenue in Tyler.
The owner believes this break-in could be a part of a string of attacks.
“It seems like it’s been happening all over town, hearing from all of my clients, a lot of businesses are being vandalized at random,” owner Michael Risher says.
Risher received a rude wakeup call at 4 a.m. Saturday morning as his salon’s alarm alerted his phone.
“I came up here and there were several police officers in the parking lot. Thank God for Tyler-PD,” Risher says.
Risher noticed several holes shot into his front glass, leaving police to believe shots were fired from something similar to a b-b gun.
“They busted my middle window and shot the other one,” Risher says.
The middle window was shot with another force to shatter the glass, leaving shards all over the salon floors.
“I’m just so thankful that nothing was taken,” Risher says.
Although it will cost $1,100 to replace the damages, Risher says he’s just thankful nothing was stolen and his staff is safe.
“I hope they find them and I hope that whoever is doing this would just stop,” Risher says.
If you have any information on this vandalism, Tyler police urge you to call the department immediately.
