Family confirms identity of motorcyclist killed in Gilmer Road crash

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The identity of a man killed in a motorcycle wreck in Longview Friday has been identified,
The family of the victim confirmed that 28-year old Benandre Wilson died in the accident Friday evening.
The crash happened at the intersection of Gilmer Road and Heritage Boulevard at 6:31 p.m. in Longview Friday.
The motorcycle was traveling northbound on Gilmer Road when it struck a vehicle that had pulled out into the roadway to turn right off of Heritage, according to Sgt. Shane McCarter with Longview Police Department.
Police said five vehicles were involved in the crash.
