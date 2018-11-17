Bullard woman gets 4 years for Possession of Controlled Substance

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Bullard woman who authorities said had drugs in her home was sentenced to 4 years in prison Thursday.
According to a press release, Jennifer K. Richardson was found guilty by a jury in the 2nd Judicial Court of Cherokee County Thursday of possession of a controlled substance.
The press release she was found guilty of having drugs in her home, namely 1.06 grams of methamphetamine.
The release said the offense was aggravated by the fact that several young children were staying at her house when the offense occurred.
The press release said Richardson did not testify at her trial.
