Wood County woman who embezzled $1.8 million sentenced to 80 months in federal prison

Su, a naturalized citizen from Taiwan, was a financial controller splitting time between living in Hawkins, Texas and Los Angeles. According to information presented in court, in March of 2017, Su made several unauthorized wire transfers from VIG Furniture bank accounts into an account she controlled at City National Bank in Sulphur Springs, Texas. In 2015 and 2016, she also made unauthorized transfers from Airport Van Rental and ACE Medical Transport bank accounts into her personal checking account. In addition, Su used funds from those companies’ accounts to make personal credit card payments, purchase land for herself, and pay contractors constructing her home in Wood County, Texas. Altogether, Su embezzled and transferred over $1.8 million dollars from the California companies she was working for during the time period. Su was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 13, 2017.