With season over, SFA begins nationwide search for next head football coach

From SFA Athletics
NACOGDOCHES, TX (News Release) - The Stephen F. Austin athletics department and director of athletics Ryan Ivey has announced a national search will begin immediately for its next head football coach. The announcement comes after head coach Clint Conque resigned from his position back on Aug. 2 following a suspension from the program on June 18 due to an investigation into alleged violations of university policy.
Jeff Byrd has been at the helm of the SFA football program as interim head coach since June 19.
“First off, I want to sincerely thank coach Byrd for his work and effort during this season,” SFA director of athletics Ryan Ivey said. “His tireless work to help improve our program both on and off the field is very much appreciative and has not gone unnoticed.”
“At this time, I believe it is important for the future of our program that we embark on a national search,” stated Ivey. “Coach Byrd has been encouraged to apply and be part of the process, as he has earned that right through his work and effort this season. Our number one priority is to find a coach that will turn our program around and help us achieve our departmental vision. A successful football program is critical to our efforts in moving our department forward. I believe SFA has the ability and potential to achieve a high level of success within our football program, and that we should not apologize for those expectations.”
“However, it is going to take everyone in and around our football program to move it forward,” Ivey continued. “Until everyone associated with SFA football starts to take full accountability and responsibility for the direct success and failure of our program, we will not be able to be as successful as we can and should be. However, I am truly excited about the future our football program and believe that we can and will achieve success on and off of the field.”
In search of its 20th head coach, the Lumberjack football program has been led by 19 head coaches since SFA’s inaugural football game in 1923. In coach Byrd’s interim role, he led the Lumberjacks to a 2-8 overall record and a 2-7 mark in Southland Conference play. SFA’s 2018 regular season campaign came to a close Thursday night with a 35-23 setback against border rival Northwestern State in the 53rd Battle for Chief Caddo.