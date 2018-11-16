2 separate wrecks, 1 involving school bus reported on Hwy 64 W.

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Two separate wrecks are reported on Highway 64 W. at Farm-to-Market Road 279 Friday morning.
According to authorities, just before 7:25 a.m. an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle collided on State Highway 64 at Farm-to-Market Road 279, then another wreck involving a school bus and a pickup truck was reported at the same location.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
Traffic is slow approaching the 279/64 intersection and on both the east and westbound sides of Highway 64 W.
KLTV has a crew heading to the scene and will have more details shortly.
