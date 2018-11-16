Trial for nurse accused of murder pushed back, attorneys move forward in civil cases

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -A continuance has been granted in the case of an East Texas nurse charged with capital murder.
William George Davis is accused of inserting air into patients' arterial lines, seven of them died. He was working at CHRISTUS Mother Frances' Heart Hospital in Tyler, at the time.
Davis smiled and appeared to chuckle while in court on Thursday.
Judge Christi Kennedy agreed to push back Davis’ pre-trial hearing at his attorney's request.
Counsel for Davis writing that since the evidence is “voluminous” they need more time to prepare.
Davis’s next court appearance will be April 26 and a Capital murder trial will be set for September but, that won’t prevent some from getting justice beforehand.
“The civil cases being brought by the family’s for compensation don’t have to wait on a resolution of the criminal case,” says Attorney Randy Roberts. “In fact, it’s better for the civil cases to go first from a tactical standpoint.”
Roberts represents families of some of the patients who believe their loved ones were harmed by Davis.
“It’s not just one case or one claim or one patient its hundreds,” says Roberts. “The lawsuits by and large have not been filed yet and that’s because the hospital has reached out to the attorneys representing all of the families and made an overture to try and get this resolved without a litigation process.”
Roberts says he expects a resolution for his clients by spring. In the meantime, attorneys are focusing on determining what impact Davis may have had on their clients.
Attorney Raymond Hatcher says two of his cases involving the hospital where Davis worked have been resolved. Those details are not public due to confidentiality agreements.
