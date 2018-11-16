Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office holds Fire Prevention Awards Ceremony

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Members of the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, as well as the Smith County Volunteer Firefighters Association, held their annual Fire Prevention Awards Ceremony Friday in Tyler.
There were ribbons and certificates for posters were made by Smith County students from Pre-K through Fifth Grade.
Caitlin Roberson, Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal said, “They get excited to be part of this. We look forward to this every year. The posters are so creative."
One mother of a fifth-grader at Brook Hill named Abby said she is proud of her daughter’s achievements and that she worked hard on this.
The youngsters were also treated to a visit from a fully dressed fireman and Sparkey the Fire Pup and given a lesson in fire safety.
