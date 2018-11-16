Rebel Wilson loses bid to keep most of defamation payout

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2018, file photo, Rebel Wilson arrives at the fourth annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center in Los Angeles. Rebel Wilson has lost her bid to keep most of the record payout awarded to her in a defamation case. The actress had sued Woman’s Day magazine last year over a series of articles she said had painted her as a serial liar. Her $3.4 million award was reduced by 90 percent after the magazine appealed. The court on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, refused her lawyers’ application to appeal to the High Court in Canberra. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss)