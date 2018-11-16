Rains County Sheriff asking for help locating runaway

RAINS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a boy who ran away from home.
According to a Facebook post, 12-year old Aaron Martin of Emory, left his home sometime between 10:30 p.m. Thursday night and 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, possibly on his silver mountain bike.
The post said he was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark jacket and dark pants.
They ask if you have information or you see Aaron, call 911 imediatley.
