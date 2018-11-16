Mt. Pleasant police urges residents to lock vehicles after reports of overnight burglaries

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant officials are reminding residents to ensure they have locked their vehicles after a string of vehicle burglaries were reported.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department posted a message to their Facebook page, urging residents to remember not to leave their cars unlocked when unattended. According to the police, overnight vehicle burglaries have been recently reported where the suspect or suspects burglarized unlocked vehicles.
“Pleas follow this rule and Lock, Take and Hide - Lock your car, take your keys and hide your possessions," state the department in their post.
The police also asked residents to keep an eye out and to report any suspicious activity.
“If you see someone acting suspicious call 911. If you see kids under 17 out at night call 911. The city has a curfew. Report the activity,” said the department.
