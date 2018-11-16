Mexico's president elect reaches out to business elite

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2018 file photo, Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at a rally commemorating the 50th anniversary of a bloody reprisal against students, at the Tlatelolco Plaza in Mexico City. Mexican stocks appeared headed for a second day of losses on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, after Lopez Obrador floated a proposal to prohibit some commissions charged by private banks. (AP Photo/Christian Palma, File) (Christian Palma)