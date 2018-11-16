Louisiana Cajun Seafood Gumbo by Louisiana Cajun Fish & More

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Louisiana Cajun Seafood Gumbo, includes chicken, shrimp, Andouille sausage, Alligator sausage, snow crab legs, lobster, catfish, crabmeat, stewed tomatoes, okra, flour, water, vegetable oil, chicken stock, onion, bell pepper, celery, basil leaves, oregano leaves, parsley, cayenne pepper, Cajun seasoning, Tony’s seasoning, garlic powder, garlic salt, minced garlic, salt, pepper and gumbo file’.
Louisiana Cajun Seafood Gumbo
Makes 12-16 servings
Ingredients
- 2 cups vegetable oil
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1½ cups chopped onion
- 1 cup chopped green bell pepper
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 3 tablespoons minced garlic
- 3 cups whole okra
- 6 cups stock
- 2 tablespoons filé powder
- 2 tablespoons basil leaves
- 2 tablespoons oregano leaves
- 2 teaspoons each of Tony’s and Cajun seasoning
- 1 (8-ounce) container crab meat
- 2 teaspoons each of salt, black pepper, garlic salt, garlic powder
- 1½ teaspoons cayenne pepper
- 1 pound medium fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 whole chicken deboned
- 1 lobster
- 6 alligator sausage links sliced
- 6 andouille sausage links sliced
- 1 catfish fillet, cooked in roux
- ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
- Hot cooked rice
Instructions
- In an 16-quart stockpot, heat oil over medium heat for about 5 minutes; add flour, and stir together to form a roux. Cook, stirring often, until roux is the color of peanut butter, about 20 minutes.
- Add onion, bell pepper, celery, garlic, and okra. Cook vegetables, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Add catfish to roux, add chicken stock, filé, bay leaves, Cajun seasoning, crab meat, sausages, salt, cayenne as other seasoning. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat to medium, and simmer for about 1 hour.
- Add shrimp, chicken, lobster and crabmeat to mixture. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until seafood is cooked through; add okra, parsley.
- Serve with rice.
Visit Louisiana Cajun Fish & More on Facebook by clicking here. The Longview location is at 1429 W. Marshall Avenue. 903-232-1599.
Their website is Louisianacajunfish.com.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.