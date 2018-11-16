Louisiana Cajun Seafood Gumbo by Louisiana Cajun Fish & More

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Louisiana Cajun Seafood Gumbo, includes chicken, shrimp, Andouille sausage, Alligator sausage, snow crab legs, lobster, catfish, crabmeat, stewed tomatoes, okra, flour, water, vegetable oil, chicken stock, onion, bell pepper, celery, basil leaves, oregano leaves, parsley, cayenne pepper, Cajun seasoning, Tony’s seasoning, garlic powder, garlic salt, minced garlic, salt, pepper and gumbo file’.

Louisiana Cajun Seafood Gumbo

Makes 12-16 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 cups vegetable oil
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1½ cups chopped onion
  • 1 cup chopped green bell  pepper
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 3 tablespoons minced  garlic
  • 3 cups whole okra
  • 6 cups stock
  • 2 tablespoons filé powder
  • 2 tablespoons basil  leaves
  • 2  tablespoons oregano leaves
  • 2 teaspoons each of  Tony’s and Cajun seasoning
  • 1 (8-ounce) container  crab meat
  • 2 teaspoons each of  salt, black pepper, garlic salt, garlic powder
  • 1½ teaspoons cayenne  pepper
  • 1 pound medium fresh  shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 whole chicken deboned 
  • 1 lobster 
  • 6 alligator sausage  links sliced
  • 6 andouille sausage  links sliced
  • 1 catfish fillet, cooked  in roux 
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh  parsley
  • Hot cooked rice

Instructions

  • In an 16-quart stockpot,  heat oil over medium heat for about 5 minutes; add flour, and stir  together to form a roux. Cook, stirring often, until  roux is the color of peanut butter, about 20 minutes.
  • Add onion, bell pepper,  celery, garlic, and okra. Cook vegetables, stirring often, for 5 minutes.  Add catfish to roux, add chicken stock, filé, bay leaves, Cajun seasoning,  crab meat, sausages, salt, cayenne as other seasoning. Bring mixture to a  boil; reduce heat to medium, and simmer for about 1 hour.
  • Add shrimp, chicken,   lobster and crabmeat to mixture.  Cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until seafood is cooked through; add okra,  parsley.
  • Serve with  rice.

Visit Louisiana Cajun Fish & More on Facebook by clicking here. The Longview location is at 1429 W. Marshall Avenue. 903-232-1599.

Their website is Louisianacajunfish.com.

