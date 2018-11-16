High school playoffs underway; Carthage, Mt. Vernon advancing after Thursday’s games

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV) - High school football playoffs are underway.
Carthage won their 37th straight over Waxahachie Life, 49-24 .
Mustangs kept pace with the unbeaten Bulldogs for nearly two and a half quarters. In fact the Mustangs scored first, setting up the first touchdown of the game off the pick of Gunner Capps by Elijah Shaw.
Bulldogs would pull off a deep TD pass to J’lon Sanders who scored twice. Carthage moves on to advance
Mt. Vernon wins 32-26 in a game that was as close as the score indicates.
Tatum would strike first, getting a big game from QB OB Jones as he and Jachais Jenkins connected for a 52 yard strike. But Mt Vernon kept the game close, and held strong late.
Mt. Vernon hands Tatum a tough loss to advance.
