High school playoffs underway; Carthage, Mt. Vernon advancing after Thursday’s games

Carthage vs Waxahachie Life
By Michael Coleman | November 16, 2018 at 10:53 AM CST - Updated November 16 at 10:53 AM

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV) - High school football playoffs are underway.

Carthage won their 37th straight over Waxahachie Life, 49-24 .

Mustangs kept pace with the unbeaten Bulldogs for nearly two and a half quarters. In fact the Mustangs scored first, setting up the first touchdown of the game off the pick of Gunner Capps by Elijah Shaw.

Bulldogs would pull off a deep TD pass to J’lon Sanders who scored twice. Carthage moves on to advance

Tatum vs. Mt Vernon

Mt. Vernon wins 32-26 in a game that was as close as the score indicates.

Tatum would strike first, getting a big game from QB OB Jones as he and Jachais Jenkins connected for a 52 yard strike. But Mt Vernon kept the game close, and held strong late.

Mt. Vernon hands Tatum a tough loss to advance.

