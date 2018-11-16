Friends, colleagues remember Tyler nurse killed in car crash

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Family, friends, and colleagues are mourning the loss of an East Texas nurse killed in a car crash.
Friends confirm that Jennifer Phillips was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday night along Farm-to-Market Road 848 near Whitehouse.
Colleagues and friends Dylon Cox and Haley Dominy visited the crash site on Thursday morning to leave flowers. Debris from the crash was still scattered across the ground.
“Her job was everything,” Cox said. “She loved her patients. She loved the floor. She loved her work. She was a great nurse.”
Cox describes Phillips as a “go-to person” who found her calling as a nurse at UT Health East Texas in Tyler, specifically at ‘2 North.’
“She was always in her scrubs,” Cox said. “She loved to be at work. She even picked up extra shifts. She just loved it.”
A Whitehouse native with a laugh that friends find hard to forget. The type of laugh that was contagious, even if the joke wasn’t all that funny.
“She would just brighten up the room," Cox said. “I mean, she just walked in and everyone knew who Jennifer was, and she was the life of the party.”
Friends say she was a caring spirit committed to helping others and leaves behind a legacy of service to both her patients and her friends.
“She’ll be missed. She was one of my best friends, and I loved her a lot.”
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.