Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up in the mid to upper 30s to start off our Friday, with mostly sunny skies and a light wind from the southwest. Heading into the afternoon, skies will stay mostly clear so expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s! Temps will quickly cool into the mid-50s by this evening so if you’re heading to any high school football games tonight, make sure you bring a light jacket or blanket. Tomorrow morning we’ll start the day in the lower to mid 40s and mostly sunny skies, but clouds will begin to increase as we head into the afternoon on Saturday. A weak cold front will move through East Texas on Sunday so expect a few showers, maybe even some rumbles of thunder, and cooler temperatures. Highs for next week should stay in the mid 50s to lower 60s, with slight chances for showers Wednesday night and also on Thanksgiving. Thankfully, we’re likely to only see light to moderate showers, as thunderstorm development is currently not very likely.