East Texas Ag News: Taking a look at the turkey market

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s almost Thanksgiving and that means it’s time to talk turkey.
The turkey market is one of the more interesting meat markets to investigate because it is so dominated by one big event – your Thanksgiving dinner.
The turkey industry has struggled to be profitable in recent years.
So far this year, whole bird hen prices have remained well below last year’s price. Hens weighing 8 to 16 pounds have averaged about 80-cents per pound. That’s compared to almost a dollar per pound last year.
There should be plenty of supplies available.
You’ll want to shop early to find the weight and brand you want.