Caravan migrants and worried families try to stay in touch

In this Nov. 2, 2018 photo, Deysi Orellana shows her smartphone at her home in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to share a whatsapp chat with her sister Orbelina Orellana, pictured, who was in an unknown location in southern Mexico, traveling with her husband in the Central American migrant caravan. Like thousands of others, Orellana and her husband have relied on social media, text messages and brief phone calls to connect with worried loved ones back home as they traverse a country that can often be deadly for migrants. The message from Deysi to Orbelina reads in Spanish: "Okay, you two take care of yourselves. May God keep you in his care. I love you both very much." (AP Photo/Maria Verza) (AP)