44-year-old Marshall woman dies in three-vehicle wreck on East End Blvd.

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - A 44-year-old Marshall woman died in a three-vehicle wreck that occurred in the 4200 block of town’s East End Boulevard South early Wednesday morning after her car was rear-ended and knocked into the path of a large truck.
According to a press release from the Marshall Police Department, MPD officers responded to a report of a multi-vehicle wreck at about 5:57 a.m. Wednesday.
“Preliminary reports suggest that a passenger car was traveling northbound in the inside lane and rear-ended another vehicle,” the press release stated. “The passenger car then entered the outside northbound lane and was struck by a large truck.”
Both occupants in the passenger car were taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall. April Hayner, a passenger in the car, later died as a result of the injuries she suffered in the wreck, the press release stated.
No other injuries were reported in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
