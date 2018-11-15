‘Very Derrick Christmas’ lights up Kilgore Main Street

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - A East Texas tradition will light up the Kilgore Main Street Thursday night.
The oil derricks of Kilgore will be lit during the “Very Derrick Christmas” celebration. The event will take place in downtown Kilgore with the Main Stage located on the corner of East Main Street and North Kilgore Street.
Performances will begin at 6 p.m. at Main Stage, with the Kilgore Hi-Steppers kicking off the show.
The derricks will be lit at 7 p.m. and Santa will be ready to take photos at the World’s Richest Acre stage.
