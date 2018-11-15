TJC Academy of Dance to perform 30th annual presentation of ‘Nutcracker’ ballet

She said, “We can have countless hours of rehearsals and tell them what to do -- but once it’s the live show, it’s all on the dancers and musicians. They are the ones putting in the work. We wouldn't be here today without the communities' love of dance and ballet, and the enormous amount of support they have for their own kids and grandkids. This show is so successful because the East Texas community understands the thrill and excitement of live music and dance.”