Smith County grand jury indicts man who allegedly rammed Tyler PD patrol unit

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a 34-year-old man who allegedly rammed a Tyler Police Department patrol unit before fleeing from authorities back in September.
Corey Simpson, of Tyler, was indicted for aggravated assault of a public servant, three counts of evading arrest, and forgery of a financial instrument. Corey Simpson is still being held in the Smith County Jail, and his collective bond amount is $1.175 million.
Tara Simpson, 51, of Tyler, who was listed as a co-defendant of Corey Simpson on the Smith County document, was also indicted. She was indicted on a forgery of a financial instrument charge.
Tara Simpson was originally charged with the above charge, two possession of a controlled substance between 3 and 28 grams charges, and a possession of marijuana less than two ounces charge. She has since posted bail on a collective bond amount of $25,500.
In a previous story, Don Martin, a spokesman with the Tyler Police Department, said that Simpson, 34 was located at the Metro PCS store on West Gentry in the evening hours of Sept. 7 and taken into custody. No further information is available at this time.
A vehicle connected to a wanted suspect was spotted early in the afternoon of Sept. 7 in the 2600 block of Old Omen Road.
Simpson was wanted for two counts of evading detention with a vehicle and assault causing bodily injury.
"The suspect (Simpson) was exiting a residence while an officer was waiting for back-up to approach Simpson and take him into custody,” a press release stated. “The officer attempted to stop Simpson before he could leave the area. Simpson jumped in the driver's seat putting the vehicle in reverse and rammed the police car causing the officer to jump out of the way to keep from being struck.”
Simpson allegedly then left south on Old Omen Road and drove south into the Lake Tyler area of Whitehouse with officers in pursuit. He also struck another vehicle at Old Omen and University, the press release stated. No injuries were reported.
The vehicle involved in the crashes was a gold Buick 4-door. However, Simpson was driving a different vehicle, a Ford Fiesta, when he was caught.
