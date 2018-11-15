Secret service system could speed up trials

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas police department is hoping to speed things up in the courtroom with a new state-of-the-art system that collects evidence for a case, in just minutes.
The program, called ‘Oxygen’, forensically analyzes computers, cell phones, tablets, and other digital devices.
The idea is to help officers gain more digital evidence in a shorter amount of time.
Normally, when evidence needs to be analyzed from a digital device, the device is sent to the state of Texas to be analyzed. But because of the large volume of requests, it might take months for that data to get back to local law enforcement.
Detective Corporal James Hevner received secret service agent training just to be able to run the new system.
“Before, we were having to travel to other agencies to have this capability. Now we have it in-house, so hopefully we can help our agency along with some others speed things along because there is so much digital evidence out there,” Hevner says.
The money for the system was given by a donation from the Anderson County District Attorney’s office was given to the Palestine Police Department.
