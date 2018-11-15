Plans to demolish old Palestine Memorial Hospital still underway

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - Plans are still underway to demolish what is considered to be one of the largest eye sores in Palestine.
The old Palestine Memorial Hospital has been abandoned for at least two decades.
But now, the City of Palestine has received a grant to remove asbestos and tear down the property down to the concrete slab. The city, along with Anderson County and the Palestine Independent School District, took ownership of the hospital in September.
The demolition is scheduled for December of this year.
The city hosted a “demolition ceremony” in October. The mayor of Palestine, along with a group of city and county leaders bid farewell to the hospital, with a few remarks and sledgehammers.
There are still no set plans for the site yet, but it will likely become a city park or residential housing.
