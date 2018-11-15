Man yells ‘Heil Hitler, Heil Trump’ during performance of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

BALTIMORE (RNN) – A man interrupted a performance of “Fiddler on the Roof” Wednesday night yelling “Heil Hitler, Heil Trump,” according to local media.
The outburst occurred during the play’s intermission at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore.
An audience member said people feared that it was the beginning of a shooting inside the theater.
“People started running,” Rich Scherr told the Baltimore Sun. “I’ll be honest, I was waiting to hear a gunshot. I thought, ‘Here we go.’”
Scherr posted a video of what happened on Twitter.
The man was escorted out by police. He was not arrested, the Baltimore Sun said.
“Fiddler on the Roof” is about Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman with five daughters, living in a settlement of Imperial Russia in 1905. Tevye tries to maintain his Jewish traditions and customs in the face of persecution.
Some have linked the incident to the growing number of anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S.
An Oct. 27 shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh left 11 Jews dead. It the deadliest attack ever on Jewish Americans.
The shooter yelled “All Jews must die!” police said.
The play opened at the theater Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.