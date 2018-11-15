Man sentenced to life without parole for Longview double homicide

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A suspect in a Longview double homicide received his sentence in a Gregg County courtroom.
Dustin Charles Bennett, 38, of Longview was found guilty of capital murder on Thursday and sentenced to life in prison without parole in Judge Brabham’s courtroom.
Bennett was arrested in connection to the deaths of DeKeilen Joe Nelson, 20, of Gilmer and Kevin Lorenzo Stephenson, 28, of Henderson. Two others, along with Craig Davison, 52, of Harrison County, and Patricia Francine Baker, 21, of Hallsville, were also arrested during the investigation.
The two men were found dead near railroad tracks in Longview on March 23, 2016. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the men were found bound by zip-ties and with multiple gunshot wounds.
Davison and Baker were originally charged with capital murder but later indicted for aggravated kidnapping. Both Davison and Baker have cases that are still pending with no court dates scheduled.
