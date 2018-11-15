Man dies after vehicle strikes his from behind in Wood County

The Preliminary crash report shows that the driver of a 1996 Dodge Ram, Laurence Dale Banks, 64, of Quitman, was stopped in the southbound lane of the highway to turn left into a private drive. A 1999 Plymouth Voyager driven by Dawson Emory Sims, 19, also of Quitman, was also traveling southbound on 37. The report says that Sims failed to control his speed and struck the pickup from behind. Both vehicles were sent careening into the ditch on the west side of the highway.