Man in custody, faces arson charges after Longview apartment fire

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department responded to a fire on Thursday.
The call came from a residence at 3402 Nikki Court, Unit A, at around 4 pm. According to the Longview Fire Department, smoke was showing and evacuation in progress when first responders arrived at the fire scene.
The fire department made sure the fire was out; it possibly started in a piece of furniture. Officials questioned a man who was in the apartment. He was taken into custody for arson, the confirmed.
