Lufkin hungry for state title

The team had a lot of expectations. In 29017, The Pack went four rounds deep in the 6A DII playoffs, losing to Longview by a single point in the state quarterfinals. With realignment sending the Panthers down to the new 5A DI, a lot of hype was put into the team. With no break out star this year, the Panthers a winning games with their depth on offense and on Defense it is a who’s who of some of the top defensive players in the region. Lufkin boasts one of the best defensive lines in all of the state.