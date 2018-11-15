Lindale police asking for help with package theft investigation

The Lindale Police are needing some help for package theft. It is that time of the year again and the thieves are out taking packages from doorsteps. Attach is the video of the theft. Though his face is obscured, pay attention to his walk and the clothes he is wearing. Notice that he is wearing a fixed blade knife on his right side and also wearing boots. If you know who this person is, contact the Lindale Police Department at 903-882-3313. Please do not put names on this post and be respectful of any comments you leave. We need to let people like this know it is not acceptable to take items from our citizens.