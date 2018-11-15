Lindale police asking for help with package theft investigation

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - The Lindale Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying an alleged package thief.
The department posted a video of the theft, which shows a a man walk up to a house and run off with the package left at the front door.
“Though his face is obscured, pay attention to his walk and the clothes he is wearing,” the department said in the Facebook post. “Notice that he is wearing a fixed blade knife on his right side and also wearing boots.”
Lindale police mentioned in the Facebook post that it “is that time of year again” where thieves allgedley take packages left outside of homes. They said they want to let people not that these thefts are unacceptable.
“We need to let people like this know it is not acceptable to take items from our citizens,” said the department.
