KLTV Journalist Bob Hallmark featured speaker for Kilgore College’s ‘Day in the Live’ lecture series

Bob Hallmark speaks at Kilgore College
By Stephanie Frazier | November 14, 2018 at 10:34 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 10:37 PM

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - The latest speaker for Kilgore College’s “A Day in the Life” series was a familiar face from KLTV.

Bob Hallmark explained to the attendees what it is like to be a reporter in today’s television market. He explained what is expected of him on a day-to-day basis, including reporting, social media, and much more.

The series is designed to help students decide if the given topic, in this case journalism, is a career they would like to pursue.

