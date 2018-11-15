KLTV Journalist Bob Hallmark featured speaker for Kilgore College’s ‘Day in the Live’ lecture series

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - The latest speaker for Kilgore College’s “A Day in the Life” series was a familiar face from KLTV.
Bob Hallmark explained to the attendees what it is like to be a reporter in today’s television market. He explained what is expected of him on a day-to-day basis, including reporting, social media, and much more.
The series is designed to help students decide if the given topic, in this case journalism, is a career they would like to pursue.
