Kacey Musgraves’ 'Golden Hour’ wins CMA Award for Best Album

LAS VEGAS VALLEY, Nv (KLTV) - Mineola native Kacey Musgraves took home the 2018 CMA Award for Best Album Wednesday night.
The Country Music Association Awards show aired on ABC Wednesday night. Country music superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood returned as the show’s hosts.
According to the CMA Awards website, Musgraves’ album, “Golden Hour,” beat out Chris Stapleton’s “From a Room Volume 2,” Keith Urban’s “Graffiti U,” Thomas Rhett’s “Life Changes,” and Dierks Bentley’s “The Mountain.”
Musgraves co-produced her album with Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian.
A previous East Texas News story stated that Musgraves got started in the music business at an early age. At the age of 11, she was performing as half of “The Texas Two Bits” with Alina Tatum. The duo was invited to perform at President George W. Bush’s “Black Tie and Boots Inaugural Ball.”
In 2006, Musgraves finished in the top 10 in the “Nashville Star” contest. Musgraves won the CMA award for New Artist of the year in 2013.
Back in 2014, her album, “Same Trailer Different Park” won both a Grammy and a CMA Award. That year, her song, “Merry Go ‘Round” also won a Grammy. Musgrave scored another big win in 2014 with her song, “Follow Your Arrow,” which earned her a CMA Award.
Other big winners from last night’s show include:
- Keith Urban - Entertainer of the Year
- Chris Stapleton - Male Vocalist of the Year
- Carrie Underwood - Female Vocalist of the Year
- Old Dominion - Vocal group of the Year
- Brothers Osborne - Vocal Duo of the Year
- New Artist of the Year - Luke Combs
- “Broken Halos” by Chris Stapleton - Single of the Year
- “Broken Halos” written by Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson - Song of the Year
According to the CMA Awards website, the nominees and winners of the awards are determined by the more than 7,400 industry professional members of the Country Music Association.
For the rest of the 2018 nominees and winners, visit the CMA Awards website.
