Jacksonville Fire Chief: No evidence of foul play found in hotel fire

JACKSONVILLE, TX (KLTV) - Officials are investigating the cause of an early morning hotel fire in Jacksonville.
The La Quinta Inn and Suites, located in the 1900 block of South Jackson Street, caught on fire early Monday morning. According to Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Fortner, they received the call at about 3:45 a.m.
Once crews arrived on the seen, they found the second and third floors, as well as the attic, on fire.
Fortner said on Thursday that while the cause of the fire is still unknown, at this time, there is no evidence of foul play.
Previous Story: Jacksonville hotel damaged in morning fire
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.