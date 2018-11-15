‘Hee Haw’ host Roy Clark dies

(AP) - A publicist said country star Roy Clark, the guitar virtuoso and singer who headlined the country TV show “Hee Haw” for nearly a quarter century, has died.
Jeremy Westby said Clark died Thursday due to complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla.
Clark was "Hee Haw" host or co-host for its entire 24-year run. The country music and comedy show's last new episode aired in 1993, though reruns continued for a few years thereafter.
Clark played the guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica and other instruments. His skills brought him gigs as guest performer with many top orchestras, including the Boston Pops.
