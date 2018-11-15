Former UT-Tyler student found guilty of federal firearm violations

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Tyler man was found guilty of several federal firearm violations.
Heon Jong Yoo, also known as Hank Yoo, 25, was found guilty on Nov. 15 of seven counts of false statements made in connection with firearms transactions and one count of unlawful possession by a prohibited person, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown.
Yoo had been indicted on the charges by a federal grand jury on April 18, 2018.
According to a press release from Brown’s office, Yoo was an undergraduate student at UT-Tyler and lawful permanent resident from South Korea. It is reported that Yoo falsely represented himself as a U.S. citizen during seven different firearm transactions. Some of these transactions involved the semi-automatic weapons.
Yoo allegedly falsely represented himself again after he had been involuntary committed to a mental institution in New Jersey in 2013 and in 2015.
According to the press release, Yoo was found to be in possession of multiple firearms, ammunition and firearms accessories at the time of his arrest.
A number of agencies were involved in the investigation including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, the Texas Rangers and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Yoo faces up to 5 years in prison for the each of the seven false statement charges and up to 10 years for the unlawful possession charge. His sentencing hearing will be scheduled once a presentence investigation is completed by the U.S. Probation Office.
